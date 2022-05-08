Left Menu

Assam: 13 cadres of AANLA surrender in Karbi Anglong, lay down arms, ammunition

At least 13 cadres of All Adivasi National Liberation Army (AANLA) surrendered before the security forces at Bokajan in Assam's Karbi Anglong district on Sunday.

ANI | Karbi Anglong (Assam) | Updated: 08-05-2022 16:44 IST | Created: 08-05-2022 16:44 IST
Assam: 13 cadres of AANLA surrender in Karbi Anglong, lay down arms, ammunition
AANLA cadres laying down arms in Assam's Bokajan. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At least 13 cadres of the All Adivasi National Liberation Army (AANLA) surrendered before the security forces at Bokajan in Assam's Karbi Anglong district on Sunday. The AANLA cadres deposited four AK series rifles, five pistols, and a large amount of ammunition.

Senior officials of Assam Police, Indian Army, Assam Rifles, and Central Reserve Police Force (CPRF) were present at the arms laying ceremony. Satyaraj Hazarika, DIG (Central Range) said that 13 cadres of AANLA laid down their arms on Sunday and they had deposited four AK series rifles, five pistols, and several rounds of live ammunition.

"Following the appeal made by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to make Assam a terrorism free state, we and Indian Army and other security forces were engaged in works to bring the AANLA cadres to the mainstream, and following our efforts, they (AANLA cadres) agreed to come forward and today 13 cadres laid down their arms," Hazarika said. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took Twitter to inform about the same.

"Continuing our peace march, I am glad to share that 13 cadres of All Adivasi National Liberation Army (AANLA) have surrendered today at Bokajan PS Karbi Anglong in presence of officials of Assam Police, Assam Rifles, and 20Bn CRPF. They have laid down arms and ammunition," tweeted Sarma. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter re-establishes contact with Perseverance rover

NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter re-establishes contact with Perseverance rover

 United States
2
Check out these stunning pictures captured by NASA's Chandra telescope

Check out these stunning pictures captured by NASA's Chandra telescope

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Obesity may weaken vaccine protection; unvaccinated Omicron patients face risk from variants; SpaceX capsule splashes down, bringing 4 astronauts home from 6-month mission and more

Science News Roundup: Obesity may weaken vaccine protection; unvaccinated Om...

 Global
4
Berlin police looking into device disabled at residence housing Russian media

Berlin police looking into device disabled at residence housing Russian medi...

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022