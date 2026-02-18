Left Menu

NGT Demands Action on Savitri Nagar Water Body Encroachment

The National Green Tribunal has requested a response from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee regarding alleged encroachment on a water body in Savitri Nagar. An execution application filed with the NGT sought enforcement of a previous order on addressing the encroachment issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2026 18:34 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 18:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has stepped in to seek explanations from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee. This follows claims of inaction over encroachment on a water body in Savitri Nagar.

A bench of the NGT heard an execution application aiming to enforce a previous directive from July 2025. This order had instructed the South Delhi district magistrate and MCD commissioner to assess the pond and eliminate any encroachments within three months.

In a recent order dated February 17, NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava, along with Expert Member Afroz Ahmad, required the DPCC and the Delhi Municipal Corporation to submit their responses within six weeks. The case will proceed for further hearings on May 26.

(With inputs from agencies.)

