EU-India Trade Deal: A New Era of Global Cooperation

The recently concluded EU-India trade deal represents a crucial step towards enhancing global trade dynamics, as emphasized by Finland's Prime Minister, Petteri Orpo, after his meeting with India's Narendra Modi in New Delhi. This landmark agreement aims to reduce tariffs on most goods amid escalating global trade tensions.

With the trade agreement poised to catalyze growth and prosperity, Orpo underscored the necessity of free trade over tariffs during a Reuters interview. He praised the unanimity among EU leaders regarding the deal's positive impact and expressed optimism about its implementation.

Although the EU's vetting process could potentially face challenges, the consensus among European leaders is strong. Orpo also discussed the importance of supporting Ukraine with Modi, advocating for continued pressure on Russia to secure peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)