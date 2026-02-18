Left Menu

EU-India Trade Deal: A New Era of Global Cooperation

The EU-India trade agreement marks a significant shift towards free trade, reducing tariffs on most goods. Finland's Prime Minister Petteri Orpo highlighted its global importance amid trade tensions. The deal anticipates fostering mutual growth, with implementation expected within a year, despite potential EU vetting hurdles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2026 18:35 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 18:35 IST
EU-India Trade Deal: A New Era of Global Cooperation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The recently concluded EU-India trade deal represents a crucial step towards enhancing global trade dynamics, as emphasized by Finland's Prime Minister, Petteri Orpo, after his meeting with India's Narendra Modi in New Delhi. This landmark agreement aims to reduce tariffs on most goods amid escalating global trade tensions.

With the trade agreement poised to catalyze growth and prosperity, Orpo underscored the necessity of free trade over tariffs during a Reuters interview. He praised the unanimity among EU leaders regarding the deal's positive impact and expressed optimism about its implementation.

Although the EU's vetting process could potentially face challenges, the consensus among European leaders is strong. Orpo also discussed the importance of supporting Ukraine with Modi, advocating for continued pressure on Russia to secure peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Media Restrictions Stir Controversy in Karnataka

Media Restrictions Stir Controversy in Karnataka

 India
2
India's AI Leap: Qualcomm CEO Sees a Bright Future

India's AI Leap: Qualcomm CEO Sees a Bright Future

 India
3
Tragic Turn: Teenage Girl's Struggle and Systems at Crossroads

Tragic Turn: Teenage Girl's Struggle and Systems at Crossroads

 India
4
DUTA Challenges Campus Ban on Public Gatherings

DUTA Challenges Campus Ban on Public Gatherings

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hallucinated medical advice threatens trust in AI-assisted breastfeeding support

Language inequality deepens as AI development favors dominant tongues

AI, satellite intelligence and multi-agent design signal new era for FINtech

AI in event logistics: Key barriers and success factors

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026