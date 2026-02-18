EU-India Trade Deal: A New Era of Global Cooperation
The EU-India trade agreement marks a significant shift towards free trade, reducing tariffs on most goods. Finland's Prime Minister Petteri Orpo highlighted its global importance amid trade tensions. The deal anticipates fostering mutual growth, with implementation expected within a year, despite potential EU vetting hurdles.
The recently concluded EU-India trade deal represents a crucial step towards enhancing global trade dynamics, as emphasized by Finland's Prime Minister, Petteri Orpo, after his meeting with India's Narendra Modi in New Delhi. This landmark agreement aims to reduce tariffs on most goods amid escalating global trade tensions.
With the trade agreement poised to catalyze growth and prosperity, Orpo underscored the necessity of free trade over tariffs during a Reuters interview. He praised the unanimity among EU leaders regarding the deal's positive impact and expressed optimism about its implementation.
Although the EU's vetting process could potentially face challenges, the consensus among European leaders is strong. Orpo also discussed the importance of supporting Ukraine with Modi, advocating for continued pressure on Russia to secure peace.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- EU-India
- trade deal
- Petteri Orpo
- Narendra Modi
- free trade
- global trade
- tariffs
- Ukraine
- Russia
- Finland
ALSO READ
India-Canada Free Trade Talks Set to Resume During Prime Ministerial Visit
India-EU Free Trade Agreement: A New Era of Global Partnerships
Progress on EU-Australia Free Trade Deal: What's Next?
UPDATE 3-Trump plans to roll back some tariffs on steel and aluminium goods, FT reports
The Future of U.S. Tariffs: Trump's Decisive Call