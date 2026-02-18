Left Menu

Sam Kerr Leads Australia in Women's Asian Cup Bid

Australia's Women's Asian Cup campaign will be led by Sam Kerr. Forward Mary Fowler returns to the squad after injury. Despite fitness issues, coach Joe Montemurro named a strong roster, including uncapped goalkeeper Jada Whyman. Australia will face the Philippines, South Korea, and Iran in the tournament's Group A.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 18-02-2026 18:34 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 18:34 IST
Sam Kerr Leads Australia in Women's Asian Cup Bid
Sam Kerr
  • Country:
  • Australia

Sam Kerr will spearhead Australia's quest for a second Women's Asian Cup title, with Mary Fowler rejoining the team for the vital tournament. Fowler's inclusion comes despite her limited playtime with Manchester City, as she recovers from an ACL injury.

Fullback Charli Grant misses out due to a lingering knee injury, whereas coach Joe Montemurro has opted to feature a tried-and-tested team, with the exception of newcomer goalkeeper Jada Whyman.

The 2010 champions will kick off the 12-nation event against the Philippines in Perth, before facing off against South Korea and Iran in Group A matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Royal Diplomacy: King Frederik's Greenland Visit Amidst Geopolitical Tensions

Royal Diplomacy: King Frederik's Greenland Visit Amidst Geopolitical Tension...

 Global
2
Statiq Secures $18M: Charging Up for Global EV Expansion

Statiq Secures $18M: Charging Up for Global EV Expansion

 India
3
Switzerland Ends 2025 with Surplus, Eyes Future Deficits

Switzerland Ends 2025 with Surplus, Eyes Future Deficits

 Global
4
Congress Gears Up for Assam Assembly Elections

Congress Gears Up for Assam Assembly Elections

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hallucinated medical advice threatens trust in AI-assisted breastfeeding support

Language inequality deepens as AI development favors dominant tongues

AI, satellite intelligence and multi-agent design signal new era for FINtech

AI in event logistics: Key barriers and success factors

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026