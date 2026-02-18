Sam Kerr Leads Australia in Women's Asian Cup Bid
Sam Kerr will spearhead Australia's quest for a second Women's Asian Cup title, with Mary Fowler rejoining the team for the vital tournament. Fowler's inclusion comes despite her limited playtime with Manchester City, as she recovers from an ACL injury.
Fullback Charli Grant misses out due to a lingering knee injury, whereas coach Joe Montemurro has opted to feature a tried-and-tested team, with the exception of newcomer goalkeeper Jada Whyman.
The 2010 champions will kick off the 12-nation event against the Philippines in Perth, before facing off against South Korea and Iran in Group A matches.
