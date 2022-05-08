Left Menu

Lockheed Martin looks to nearly double Javelin missile production -CBS News

"We can start turning up the heat now and ramping up production immediately," Taiclet said, noting the firm is anticipating increased demand for "superior systems in large enough numbers". "We're planning for the long run and not just in the Javelin," he said, noting he expects to see increased demand beyond the Ukraine war due to threats from Russia and China.

Reuters | Updated: 08-05-2022 21:27 IST | Created: 08-05-2022 21:20 IST
Lockheed Martin looks to nearly double Javelin missile production -CBS News
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Weapons maker Lockheed Martin Corp plans to nearly double production of Javelin missiles, the antitank weapon that has helped Ukraine fight Russia's invasion, Chief Executive Officer James Taiclet said in an interview on Sunday.

The aim is to boost output to 4,000 per year from 2,100 per year currently, Taiclet said in an interview with CBS News. The increase will take as long as a couple of years, he said. U.S. President Joe Biden last week visited a Lockheed facility in Alabama that manufactures the weapons, which are made jointly by Lockheed and Raytheon Technologies, in an effort to press Congress to approve his proposed $33 billion assistance package for Ukraine.

The United States has rushed $3.4 billion worth of weapons to Ukraine since Russia invaded on Feb. 24, including Javelins as well as howitzers, anti-aircraft Stinger systems, ammunition and body armor. "We can start turning up the heat now and ramping up production immediately," Taiclet said, noting the firm is anticipating increased demand for "superior systems in large enough numbers".

"We're planning for the long run and not just in the Javelin," he said, noting he expects to see increased demand beyond the Ukraine war due to threats from Russia and China.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Check out these stunning pictures captured by NASA's Chandra telescope

Check out these stunning pictures captured by NASA's Chandra telescope

 Global
2
NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter re-establishes contact with Perseverance rover

NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter re-establishes contact with Perseverance rover

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Obesity may weaken vaccine protection; unvaccinated Omicron patients face risk from variants; SpaceX capsule splashes down, bringing 4 astronauts home from 6-month mission and more

Science News Roundup: Obesity may weaken vaccine protection; unvaccinated Om...

 Global
4
Berlin police looking into device disabled at residence housing Russian media

Berlin police looking into device disabled at residence housing Russian medi...

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022