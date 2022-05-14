Ram Baboo Prasad takes over as new Director (Technical) of CCL
Ram Baboo Prasad has taken over as new Director (technical) of Central Coalfields Ltd (CCL) on Saturday, a CCL press release said.
The post of Director (technical) was vacant after Bhola Singh joined the Northern Coalfields Ltd (NCL) as chairman-cum-managing director (CMD) on January 1, 2022.
PM Prasad, CCL CMD, welcomed and congratulated the new Director (technical) Ram Baboo Prasad on behalf of CCL family. Prasad said that under the guidance of Ram Baboo, CCL will achieve new milestones in coal production and meet the growing energy requirement of the nation.
Prior to assuming the top technical post at CCL, Jharkhand-based subsidiary of Coal India Ltd, Ram Baboo was working as general manager (mining) in NCL, which is the third-largest coal producing subsidiary of CIL.
