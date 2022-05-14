Left Menu

Ram Baboo Prasad takes over as new Director (Technical) of CCL

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 14-05-2022 16:41 IST | Created: 14-05-2022 16:41 IST
Ram Baboo Prasad takes over as new Director (Technical) of CCL
  • Country:
  • India

Ram Baboo Prasad has taken over as new Director (technical) of Central Coalfields Ltd (CCL) on Saturday, a CCL press release said.

The post of Director (technical) was vacant after Bhola Singh joined the Northern Coalfields Ltd (NCL) as chairman-cum-managing director (CMD) on January 1, 2022.

PM Prasad, CCL CMD, welcomed and congratulated the new Director (technical) Ram Baboo Prasad on behalf of CCL family. Prasad said that under the guidance of Ram Baboo, CCL will achieve new milestones in coal production and meet the growing energy requirement of the nation.

Prior to assuming the top technical post at CCL, Jharkhand-based subsidiary of Coal India Ltd, Ram Baboo was working as general manager (mining) in NCL, which is the third-largest coal producing subsidiary of CIL.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jamia Millia extends application deadline for UG, PG admissions to May 25

Jamia Millia extends application deadline for UG, PG admissions to May 25

India
2
Nidhi Chibber appointed CBSE chairperson

Nidhi Chibber appointed CBSE chairperson

 India
3
15-year-old girl kidnapped, gang-raped in car in Ranchi

15-year-old girl kidnapped, gang-raped in car in Ranchi

 India
4
JK Paper Q4 profit rises 25 pc to Rs 170 crore

JK Paper Q4 profit rises 25 pc to Rs 170 crore

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022