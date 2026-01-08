Left Menu

Tribal Leader Assassinated in Jharkhand

Soma Munda, a tribal village head and former assembly candidate, was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jharkhand's Khunti district. The incident occurred as he returned home with his wife. Tribal organizations have called for a bandh in protest, as police investigate the murder.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Khunti | Updated: 08-01-2026 09:22 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 09:22 IST
Tribal Leader Assassinated in Jharkhand
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident in Jharkhand's Khunti district, Soma Munda, a tribal village head and former assembly poll candidate, was assassinated by unidentified assailants. Police confirmed the murder, which took place on the Namkum-Jamuadag Road as Munda was returning home with his wife.

The village leader, also known as 'Adel Sanga Padha Raja', was attacked by two bike-borne miscreants on Wednesday evening. Despite being rushed to a hospital by local villagers, doctors pronounced Munda dead upon arrival.

Varun Rajak, Khunti SDPO, announced a thorough investigation into all aspects of the crime, stating that no leads will be overlooked. In response to the tragedy, numerous tribal organizations have organized a district-wide bandh to protest against the killing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Two die in shooting in Salt Lake City church parking lot, several injured

UPDATE 1-Two die in shooting in Salt Lake City church parking lot, several i...

 Global
2
2 killed in shooting in Mormon church parking lot in Salt Lake City

2 killed in shooting in Mormon church parking lot in Salt Lake City

 Global
3
NRAI suspends national coach after minor accuses him of sexual harassment

NRAI suspends national coach after minor accuses him of sexual harassment

 India
4
Shree Khatuji Appliances’ Move to a Public Limited Structure Reflects Larger Shifts in India’s Appliance Manufacturing

Shree Khatuji Appliances’ Move to a Public Limited Structure Reflects Larger...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Artificial Intelligence Literacy in Nursing Education for Ethical and Clinical Practice

Transforming Wastewater Treatment with AI for Sustainability and Circular Economy Goals

From Information to Acceptance: How Social Research Improves Mpox Response in Europe

Beyond Diamonds: How Structural Bottlenecks Are Holding Back Botswana’s Economic Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026