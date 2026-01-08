Tribal Leader Assassinated in Jharkhand
Soma Munda, a tribal village head and former assembly candidate, was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jharkhand's Khunti district. The incident occurred as he returned home with his wife. Tribal organizations have called for a bandh in protest, as police investigate the murder.
In a shocking incident in Jharkhand's Khunti district, Soma Munda, a tribal village head and former assembly poll candidate, was assassinated by unidentified assailants. Police confirmed the murder, which took place on the Namkum-Jamuadag Road as Munda was returning home with his wife.
The village leader, also known as 'Adel Sanga Padha Raja', was attacked by two bike-borne miscreants on Wednesday evening. Despite being rushed to a hospital by local villagers, doctors pronounced Munda dead upon arrival.
Varun Rajak, Khunti SDPO, announced a thorough investigation into all aspects of the crime, stating that no leads will be overlooked. In response to the tragedy, numerous tribal organizations have organized a district-wide bandh to protest against the killing.
