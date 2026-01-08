Tribal Leader Assassinated in Jharkhand

In a shocking incident in Jharkhand's Khunti district, Soma Munda, a tribal village head and former assembly poll candidate, was assassinated by unidentified assailants. Police confirmed the murder, which took place on the Namkum-Jamuadag Road as Munda was returning home with his wife.

The village leader, also known as 'Adel Sanga Padha Raja', was attacked by two bike-borne miscreants on Wednesday evening. Despite being rushed to a hospital by local villagers, doctors pronounced Munda dead upon arrival.

Varun Rajak, Khunti SDPO, announced a thorough investigation into all aspects of the crime, stating that no leads will be overlooked. In response to the tragedy, numerous tribal organizations have organized a district-wide bandh to protest against the killing.

(With inputs from agencies.)