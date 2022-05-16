Iraqi ports halt operations due to bad weather - state news agency
Updated: 16-05-2022
The General Company for Ports of Iraq on Monday halted all marine operations at its ports due to bad weather, the state news agency INA reported.
Basra ports were among those that halted operations on Monday, the agency said, adding that it was not immediately clear if oil exports were affected at the Basra oil terminal.
