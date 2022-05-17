2017 Actor Assault Case: Sarath gets bail hours after arrest

Sarath G Nair, who was arrested by the Crime Branch of Kerala Police in the 2017 actor assault case was granted bail on Monday night. Nair is a hotel owner and a friend of accused Malayalam actor Dileep in the 2017 actress assault case. This is the first arrest after the court ordered further investigation into the matter.

"I am innocent. I have said all things to the probe team. Allegations against me are not right. I don't have any visuals of the assault. I haven't seen it yet. Probe officials interrogated me from 11 am to 8 pm. Now I got bail," Nair told ANI after getting bail. Crime Branch charged him cases for destroying and hiding evidence of the case. It also alleged that the visuals of assaulting the actor was brought to Dileep's home by Sarath and later it was destroyed.

Sarath is also the sixth accused in the case who conspired to kill the probe officials of the actor assault case. The case pertains that an actress, who worked in Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu films, was allegedly abducted and molested inside her car by a group of men who had forced their way into the vehicle on the night of February 17, 2017. (ANI)

