Chevron sanctions Ballymore project in deepwater U.S. Gulf of Mexico

Reuters | Updated: 17-05-2022 17:54 IST | Created: 17-05-2022 17:38 IST
Chevron Corp Image Credit: Wikipedia

Chevron Corp said on Tuesday it had sanctioned the Ballymore project in the deepwater U.S. Gulf of Mexico, with a design capacity of 75,000 barrels of crude oil per day.

The project will require an investment of about $1.6 billion, the oil major said in a statement.

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

