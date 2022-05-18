Left Menu

UK looking at how Russian assets can fund rebuilding of Ukraine

Reuters | London | Updated: 18-05-2022 12:06 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 12:04 IST
UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss. (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Britain and fellow G7 nations are looking at how Russian assets can be used to fund the rebuilding of Ukraine, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on Wednesday.

"We need a new Marshall Plan to rebuild Ukraine and in fact, we've just been discussing this at the G7 meeting that I had with my colleagues from around the world. We are looking at what we can do to use Russian assets to help pay for this," she told Times Radio.

