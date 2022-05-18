Left Menu

With troops in Ukraine, Russia's defence spending leaps 40%

In April alone, Russia spent 628 billion roubles ($9.7 billion) on its military, up 128% on April 2021, helping to tip the monthly state budget into deficit for the first time this year. The finance ministry declined to comment on the increase in defence spending.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 18-05-2022 20:54 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 20:52 IST
With troops in Ukraine, Russia's defence spending leaps 40%
Representative Image. Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Russia's defence spending was up nearly 40% in the first four months of the year, according to preliminary data released by the finance ministry on Wednesday, almost three months into Moscow's large-scale military campaign in Ukraine. Russia spent 1.7 trillion roubles ($26.4 billion) on defence between January and April, almost half the 3.5 trillion roubles, or 2.6% of GDP, budgeted for all of 2022.

The ministry had initially forecast a budget surplus of 1% of GDP, or 1.3 trillion roubles, for 2022, but now expects a deficit of at least 1.6 trillion roubles, allowing for support payouts to counter the effect of an unprecedented barrage of Western economic sanctions. The government will use Russia's National Wealth Fund (NWF), a rainy-day cushion built up from oil and gas revenues, to cover the deficit, and also to support the value of stocks and bonds, which have fallen sharply since Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops and heavy armour into Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Some of the NWF is invested in financial markets, and its value fell $20 billion between early February and April, to $155 billion, according to data released on Monday.. In April alone, Russia spent 628 billion roubles ($9.7 billion) on its military, up 128% on April 2021, helping to tip the monthly state budget into deficit for the first time this year.

The finance ministry declined to comment on the increase in defence spending. Thousands of civilians have been killed in Ukraine and more than 14 million people have fled their homes in a conflict that Russia says was necessary to counter Western aggression and protect Russian-speakers from repression.

Ukraine says it is fighting an imperial-style land grab and that Moscow's claims of aggressive nationalism and persecution of Russian-speakers are nonsense. ($1 = 64.4010 roubles)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 53 more Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit tomorrow

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 53 more Starlink satellites to low-Earth...

 United States
2
Hubble captures four interacting dwarf galaxies, 166 million light-years from Earth

Hubble captures four interacting dwarf galaxies, 166 million light-years fro...

 Global
3
Researchers find link between Mars' dust storms and seasonal energy imbalance

Researchers find link between Mars' dust storms and seasonal energy imbalanc...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: FDA to soon authorize Pfizer's COVID booster shot for younger kids - NYT; Abbott, FDA reach agreement to reopen baby formula facility in Michigan and more

Health News Roundup: FDA to soon authorize Pfizer's COVID booster shot for y...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022