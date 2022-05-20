Left Menu

KCR to embark on n'tnl tour; Along with Delhi, Punjab CMs, to give financial assistance to ryots’ families

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 20-05-2022 08:53 IST | Created: 20-05-2022 08:53 IST
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will leave for New Delhi on Friday as part of his tour to attend national level political and social programmes, the government said.

As part of the visit, the chief minister will meet political, media and economic experts and he will extend help to the families of the martyred soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the country, an official release said.

The CM will also meet the bereaved families of farmers who died during the ''fight for farmers’ rights'' against the Centre.

As per the tour schedule, KCR, as Rao is popularly known, will meet different political party leaders in the national capital, besides interacting with noted experts to discuss the country's economic conditions. He will hold meetings with noted national journalists also.

On May 22 afternoon, the CM will take up his Chandigarh tour. As announced earlier, he will console 600 families of farmers who laid down their lives during the nationwide farmers' agitation against the then contentious farm laws.

As financial assistance, he will distribute Rs three lakh to each family. The cheque distribution will be taken up along with his counterparts of Delhi and Punjab, Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann respectively, the release said.

The assistance will be given to the farmers' families belonging to Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi. On May 26, KCR will reach Bengaluru to meet former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda. He will go to Ralegan Siddi from Bengaluru the next day to meet noted social activist Anna Hazare. From there, he will travel to Shirdi and offer prayers to Saibaba. From Shirdi, he will return to Hyderabad the same day. Again on May 29 and 30 he will tour West Bengal and Bihar to console the families of the martyred soldiers at Galwan Valley. As announced earlier, the CM will extend assistance to those families, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

