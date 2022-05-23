TN CM launches scheme for farm growth, self-sufficient villages

Aimed at comprehensive agricultural growth and bringing self-sufficiency for villages, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin launched a scheme here on Monday that would be implemented in village panchayats across the state.

The scheme would be implemented over a period of 5 years in all the 12,525 village panchayats, Stalin said launching the scheme at the Secretariat. The scheme, 'Kalaignarin Anaithu Grama Oringinaintha Velan Valarchi Thittam' (Kalaignar's All Villages Integrated Agriculture Development Programme) is named after late Chief Minister M Karunanidhi. Turning barren lands into fertile lands to prepare them for cultivation, increasing water resources and income for farmers, facilitating solar powered micro irrigation system, marketing farm produce through value addition and more crop loans through cooperative societies are among the many goals of the scheme.

The initiative is part of the 7-point vision plan's 'Magasul Perukkam, Magizhum Vivasayi' (Growth in yield, joyous farmer) component, Stalin said. The new farm sector scheme would be implemented alongside the Rural Development Department's All Villages Anna Renaissance Scheme, and hence the village level coordination would be good. The Chief Minister exuded confidence that the new programme would lead to self-sufficient villages and help prevent migration to urban regions.

