PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 26

Peter Cowgill to leave JD Sports after governance review
ExxonMobil investors back push for fossil fuel transition audit

Vanguard refuses to end new fossil fuel investments
Prudential names former Citi banker Anil Wadhwani as next chief executive

Overview JD Sports executive chair Peter Cowgill is to leave the retailer immediately after an 18-year tenure during which its value has soared.

ExxonMobil shareholders on Wednesday backed a measure calling on the oil company to lay out how a rapid global shift away from fossil fuels would affect its finances. World's second-largest asset manager Vanguard has refused to stop new investments in fossil fuel projects and end its support for coal, oil and gas production.

Prudential has appointed former Citi banker Anil Wadhwani as chief executive, as the life insurer deepens its focus on Asia. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

