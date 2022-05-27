Left Menu

Italy's Draghi discusses wheat exports with Ukraine's Zelenskiy

Russia's blockade of Ukrainian ports has prevented shipments of grain, of which both countries are major exporters. Russia accuses Ukraine of mining the ports and Ukraine has described the Russian position as "blackmail". In a phone call, Draghi assured the Italian government's support for Ukraine along with the rest of the European Union countries.

Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy discussed unblocking wheat exports from Ukraine to tackle the food crisis which is threatening the world's poorest countries, Draghi's office said on Friday. Russia's blockade of Ukrainian ports has prevented shipments of grain, of which both countries are major exporters. Russia accuses Ukraine of mining the ports and Ukraine has described the Russian position as "blackmail".

In a phone call, Draghi assured the Italian government's support for Ukraine along with the rest of the European Union countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

