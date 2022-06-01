Left Menu

ED attaches assets worth Rs 1.91 cr in fake degree certificate case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday said that it has provisionally attached assets worth Rs 1.91 crore of Sanjeev Kumar, Puja Shrivastav and others, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 in a fake degree certificate case of Techno Global University, Shillong.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2022 19:12 IST
ED attaches assets worth Rs 1.91 cr in fake degree certificate case
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday said that it has provisionally attached assets worth Rs 1.91 crore of Sanjeev Kumar, Puja Shrivastav and others, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 in a fake degree certificate case of Techno Global University, Shillong. According to the probe agency, the attached assets are in the form of balances in bank accounts, fixed deposits, mutual funds and immovable properties.

It initiated a money-laundering investigation on the basis of an FIR and a chargesheet filed by Meghalaya Police against Sanjeev Kumar, his wife, Puja Shrivastav and others for defrauding thousands of students by giving them fake degree certificates in return for money. "The accused had opened bank accounts in Delhi in the name of Techno Global University and collected funds in those accounts and also in their personal accounts in lieu of fake certificates and had no connections with the real Techno Global University, Shillong," it said in a statement.

It said that the investigation has revealed that after selling the fake degrees, the funds so received in their bank accounts, were diverted after rotating amongst bank accounts in various banks and invested in mutual funds, fixed deposits, and immovable properties and given the colour of genuine transactions. "Total Proceeds of Crime has been quantified at Rs 2.65 crore, out of which ED has now attached properties worth Rs 1.91 crore," it added.

Further investigation into the matter is in progress. (ANI)

