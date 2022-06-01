Federation of Indian Fishery Industries to hold executive meet from June 3-5

The Federation of Indian Fishery Industries is holding its executive committee meeting here for three days from June 3 to 5.

Former MLA of Puducherry M Ilango, also chairman of the National Fisheries Forum, said in a release on Wednesday that delegates from various coastal States of Gujarat, West Bengal, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Goa, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, Daman and Diu, Odisha, Lakshadweep, and Andhra Pradesh would participate in the deliberations.

Ilango said the meet would, among other things, seek inclusion of fishermen community in the list of Scheduled Tribes and ensure them availability of diesel and kerosene from the Centre without any tax or duty.

The participants would also include associations of owners of fishing vessels, producers of fish and exporters of fish and welfare associations of fishermen.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)