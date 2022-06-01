Left Menu

Federation of Indian Fishery Industries to hold executive meet from June 3-5

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 01-06-2022 22:57 IST | Created: 01-06-2022 22:54 IST
Federation of Indian Fishery Industries to hold executive meet from June 3-5
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Federation of Indian Fishery Industries is holding its executive committee meeting here for three days from June 3 to 5.

Former MLA of Puducherry M Ilango, also chairman of the National Fisheries Forum, said in a release on Wednesday that delegates from various coastal States of Gujarat, West Bengal, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Goa, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, Daman and Diu, Odisha, Lakshadweep, and Andhra Pradesh would participate in the deliberations.

Ilango said the meet would, among other things, seek inclusion of fishermen community in the list of Scheduled Tribes and ensure them availability of diesel and kerosene from the Centre without any tax or duty.

The participants would also include associations of owners of fishing vessels, producers of fish and exporters of fish and welfare associations of fishermen.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA SpaceX final environmental decision set for as early as Tuesday; Archaeologists uncover a trove of ancient Egyptian mummies and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA SpaceX final environmental decision set for a...

 Global
2
Novel cloud-based platform to discover hidden asteroids

Novel cloud-based platform to discover hidden asteroids

 Global
3
This thermal imager on NASA's Europa Clipper will survey Jupiter moon's frozen surface

This thermal imager on NASA's Europa Clipper will survey Jupiter moon's froz...

 Global
4
NARCL appoints Natarajan Sundar as CEO; onboards two independent directors

NARCL appoints Natarajan Sundar as CEO; onboards two independent directors

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022