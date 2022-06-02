Left Menu

Godrej & Boyce commissions 400 kV substation near Patna

Godrej Boyce on Thursday said it has commissioned a gas insulated substation GIS at Naubatpur and Jakkanpur towns in Bihar. It will connect the towns on a state-level grid through 400kV, 220kV, 132kV amp 33kV transmission lines, contributing to the district of Patna by the easy access to reliable quality power with a transformation capacity of 1000 MVA, it said.According to the company, this is the first ever 400kV GIS substation of Bihar.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2022 13:01 IST | Created: 02-06-2022 13:01 IST
Godrej & Boyce commissions 400 kV substation near Patna
  • Country:
  • India

Godrej & Boyce on Thursday said it has commissioned a gas insulated substation (GIS) at Naubatpur and Jakkanpur towns in Bihar. The substation is commissioned by Power Infrastructure and Renewable Energy (PIRE) business unit of Godrej & Boyce Mfg. Co. Ltd, the company said in a statement. ''It will connect the towns on a state-level grid through 400kV, 220kV, 132kV & amp; 33kV transmission lines, contributing to the district of Patna by the easy access to reliable quality power with a transformation capacity of 1000 MVA,'' it said.

According to the company, this is the first ever 400kV GIS substation of Bihar. It will ensure availability of reliable power to the emerging industrial and residential sectors in the area, and potentially increase the industrial growth opportunities by transmitting electricity to the emerging industrial establishments. ''We aim to secure more such opportunities and reach out to other markets and smaller towns to play a role in improving the quality of power transmission in future,'' said Raghavendra Mirji, company's Senior Vice President & Business Head, Electricals & Electronics Division.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed 'The Meg'; U.S. FAA delays SpaceX's final environmental decision to June 13 and more

Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed '...

 Global
2
OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) update goes live for OnePlus Nord 2

OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) update goes live for OnePlus Nord 2

Global
3
NASA’s Parker Solar Probe's 12th close approach to the sun set to take place today

NASA’s Parker Solar Probe's 12th close approach to the sun set to take place...

 Global
4
Denmark looks set to join the EU's defence policy -exit poll by public broadcaster DR

Denmark looks set to join the EU's defence policy -exit poll by public broad...

 Denmark

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022