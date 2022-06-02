Reaction to Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee

World leaders congratulated Queen Elizabeth on her record-breaking 70 years on the throne on Thursday, the first of four days of nationwide celebrations in Britain to commemorate her reign. Here are some of the messages:

FRENCH PRESIDENT EMMANUEL MACRON "Your Majesty, it is my privilege to extend to You, on behalf of the French people, my heartfelt congratulations on Your Platinum Jubilee."

POPE FRANCIS "On the joyful occasion of Your Majesty's birthday, and as you celebrate this Platinum Jubilee year, I send cordial greetings and good wishes, together with the renewed assurance of my prayers that Almighty God will bestow on you, the members of the Royal family and all the people of the national blessings of unity, prosperity, and peace."

