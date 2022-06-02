ARECA-COCONUT-PRICES

Following are Thursday's Areca and Coconut prices.

Areca (per QTL) Old Supari : Rs 51000 to Rs 54500 model Rs 53500 New Supari : Rs 40000 to Rs 45000 model Rs 42000 Koka : Rs 20000 to Rs 25000 model Rs 22500 Coconut (per thousand): 1st qlty : Rs 16000 to Rs 26000 model Rs 23000 2nd qlty : Rs 10000 to Rs 15000 model Rs 13000.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)