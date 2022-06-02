Left Menu

ARECA-COCONUT-PRICES

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 02-06-2022 17:25 IST | Created: 02-06-2022 17:04 IST
ARECA-COCONUT-PRICES
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Following are Thursday's Areca and Coconut prices.

Areca (per QTL) Old Supari : Rs 51000 to Rs 54500 model Rs 53500 New Supari : Rs 40000 to Rs 45000 model Rs 42000 Koka : Rs 20000 to Rs 25000 model Rs 22500 Coconut (per thousand): 1st qlty : Rs 16000 to Rs 26000 model Rs 23000 2nd qlty : Rs 10000 to Rs 15000 model Rs 13000.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed 'The Meg'; U.S. FAA delays SpaceX's final environmental decision to June 13 and more

Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed '...

 Global
2
OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) update goes live for OnePlus Nord 2

OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) update goes live for OnePlus Nord 2

Global
3
Denmark looks set to join the EU's defence policy -exit poll by public broadcaster DR

Denmark looks set to join the EU's defence policy -exit poll by public broad...

 Denmark
4
NASA’s Parker Solar Probe's 12th close approach to the sun set to take place today

NASA’s Parker Solar Probe's 12th close approach to the sun set to take place...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022