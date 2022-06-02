Left Menu

Telangana’s GSDP more than doubles to Rs 11.55 lakh cr in 8 yrs

By the financial year, 2021-2022 it went upto Rs 11,54,860 crore.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 02-06-2022 17:45 IST
Telangana’s Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) more than doubled to Rs 11.55 lakh crore during the last eight years, besides showing similar trend in per capita income, which is pegged at Rs 2.79 lakh in 2021 from 1.24 lakh in 2014, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao said on Thursday.

Addressing a meeting on the occasion of the State Formation Day, Rao said Telangana is the only state in the country that is supplying 24-hour uninterrupted quality power to all the sectors and free electricity to farmers.

“In the financial year 2013-14, when Telangana State was formed, the State’s GSDP was Rs 5,05,849 crore. By the financial year, 2021-2022 it went upto Rs 11,54,860 crore. The state government is ensuring that for the increase in revenue, every penny is spent in a useful manner and incurring capital expenditure in a planned manner,” KCR said.

Highlighting the achievements of the state government since 2014, the CM said when the state was formed, the installed capacity of power generation was only 7,778 MWs. Owing to the efforts put in by his dispensation it is now 17,305 MWs. The state government had increased its solar power installed capacity from a mere 74 MWs to 4,478 MWs, a record of sort, he noted.

On agriculture, he said Telangana is the only state in the annals of 75 years of independent India, which extended a whopping Rs 50,000 crore to farmers as input financial assistance for cultivating crops.

In 2014, water was available to irrigate 20 lakh acres in the region. However, by 2021, the state government, through various projects, created irrigated water facility to 85.89 lakh acres, he added.

Rao said Telangana is in the process of filling up about 91,142 government vacancies at one go, even as an additional 80,039 jobs are going to be filled with the new recruits.

The CM said his government has allotted Rs 17,700 crore in this years’ Budget for Dalit Bandhu scheme which is being implemented in phased manner across the State.

