Maha: Congress leaders meet agitating farmers in Ahmednagar's Puntamba

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 02-06-2022 23:12 IST | Created: 02-06-2022 23:05 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole and senior party leader and state minister Balasaheb Thorat on Thursday met farmers agitating for various demands in Ahmednagar's Puntamba village.

Interacting with the media after meeting the agitating farmers, Thorat said his party's elected representatives had placed similar demands in the Congress state committee earlier and these must be looked into.

Patole said there was need to see how investments can increase in the agriculture sector, which could lead to employment in the state.

''We will have a presentation regarding this for the state government. The policy of the Congress is clear. Out party has been with the farmers, who should grow socially and economically,'' Patole said.

Agitating farmers in Puntamba distributed free onions and watermelons at the site, while on Friday they plan to distribute milk saying this is being done as the produce is not fetching a remunerative price.

Patole and Thorat were in Shirdi for the two-day 'navsankalp shivir' of the party, where a presentation on USD 2 trillion dollar investment in agriculture was done.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

