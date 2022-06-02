Ukraine power operator denies report it may turn off Russian-held nuclear plant
Ukraine's state-run nuclear power operator, Energoatom, on Thursday denied it might shut down a major atomic power plant that lies in Russian-occupied territory if Kyiv loses control of operations at the site. The Zaporizhzhia facility in southeast Ukraine is Europe's largest nuclear power plant.
Ukraine's state-run nuclear power operator, Energoatom, on Thursday denied it might shut down a major atomic power plant that lies in Russian-occupied territory if Kyiv loses control of operations at the site.
The Zaporizhzhia facility in southeast Ukraine is Europe's largest nuclear power plant. Russian troops have taken over the plant, but Ukrainian specialists are still running it. Interfax cited a Ukrainian presidential aide as saying the plant could be shut down if Kyiv lost all control.
But in a statement, Energoatom said the plant "cannot be turned off from a technical, security, economic or political point of view." Ukraine's state-owned grid operator last week dismissed as "physically impossible" the suggestion by a Russian official that the plant would supply Russia with electricity.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russian
- Russia
- Europe
- Ukrainian
- Interfax
- Kyiv
- Zaporizhzhia
- Energoatom
- Ukraine
ALSO READ
Red Cross registers hundreds of Ukrainian POWs from Mariupol
Russia says 771 Ukrainian fighters surrendered from Azovstal plant in last 24 hours -RIA
WRAPUP 4-More Ukraine fighters surrender in Mariupol, Russia says; U.S. reopens Kyiv embassy
International Red Cross says it has registered ''hundreds'' of Ukrainian POWs who left Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, reports AP.
Russia says more Ukrainian fighters from Mariupol stronghold have surrendered, bringing total who have left to 1,730, reports AP.