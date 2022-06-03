Left Menu

Four killed after truck collides with tractor-trolley in UP's Moradabad

As many as four persons lost their lives after a truck and a tractor-trolley collided on the Thakurdwara-Moradabad highway on Thursday evening.

ANI | Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 03-06-2022 04:30 IST | Created: 03-06-2022 04:30 IST
Visual of accident site in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As many as four persons lost their lives after a truck and a tractor-trolley collided on the Thakurdwara-Moradabad highway on Thursday evening. The police said that as many as 14 people have been injured in the incident. The injured have been admitted to the government hospital in Thakurdwara for treatment.

Speaking to ANI on Thursday evening about this incident, Shailendra Kumar Singh, District Magistrate of Moradabad said, "Four people died in the collision between a truck and tractor-trolley. As many as 14 people are admitted to the hospital. Some people are in a critical condition." It is said that all of them were returning from 'Kalu Shaheed dargah' near Gujarat's Amroha in a tractor-trolley. On the way, the tyre of a truck coming from the front exploded near Ramuwala Ganesh village in the limits of Thakurdwara police station area on the Thakurdwara-Moradabad highway. The truck went out of control and rammed into the tractor-trolley, the police said.

Earlier, it was reported by the local police that three people including a child died in this accident. According to the police, the deceased were identified as Aamna Khatoon (60), Mohammad Arif and Mohammad Rihan (2). All three were residents of Shyonali village under Didoli police station area of Amroha district. Now, the death toll has risen to four. The identification of the fourth deceased is underway.

Further investigation in the incident is underway. (ANI)

