Amit Shah to hold security review meeting on J-K today

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will hold a meeting with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, and other top officials on security in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2022 11:46 IST | Created: 03-06-2022 11:46 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will hold a meeting with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, and other top officials on security in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday. It is learnt that National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh will also participate in the meeting.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, as well as Director-General of Central Reserve Police Force Kuldiep Singh and Border Security Force chief Pankaj Singh, are also expected to attend. This comes in the wake of the recent killings of Kashmiri Pandits in Jammu and Kashmir.

In a recent terror attack, a bank manager, identified as Vijay Kumar, was shot dead right outside his office by terrorists in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. The incident occurred at the Ellaqie Dehati Bank at Areh Mohanpora in Kulgam. The Resistance Front, a shadow outfit of the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba terror group, claimed responsibility for the attack. A couple of days ago, a 36-year-old Hindu woman teacher Rajni Bala, hailing from Jammu's Samba district, was shot dead by terrorists at a government school in Gopalpora, Kulgam.

Last month, two civilians - including Kashmiri Pandit employee Rahul Bhat -- and three off-duty policemen were killed in Kashmir by the terrorists. Two weeks ago, Shah held a meeting to review security arrangements for the Amarnath Yatra and the overall security situation in Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

