More talks needed to allow Russian exports - UN official

More talks are needed to strike a deal on allowing exports from Russia as part of an envisaged accord to resume Ukrainian food exports, the United Nations crisis coordinator for Ukraine said on Friday.

"There was in-principle agreement from Russia that they will agree to that, however, there is more negotiation to be done to also...facilitate the exports of Russia," Amin Awad told an online UN news briefing from Geneva.

