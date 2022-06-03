More talks needed to allow Russian exports - UN official
Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 03-06-2022 15:14 IST | Created: 03-06-2022 15:07 IST
- Country:
- Switzerland
More talks are needed to strike a deal on allowing exports from Russia as part of an envisaged accord to resume Ukrainian food exports, the United Nations crisis coordinator for Ukraine said on Friday.
"There was in-principle agreement from Russia that they will agree to that, however, there is more negotiation to be done to also...facilitate the exports of Russia," Amin Awad told an online UN news briefing from Geneva.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Ukraine officials give conflicting accounts of attack on Russian train
WRAPUP 2-More Ukraine fighters surrendering in Mariupol, Russia says
Companies leaving Russia are caving to public pressure, not actually making a difference
Ukraine shells village in Russia's Kursk, killing one -regional governor