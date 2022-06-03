Left Menu

Iran vows 'immediate response' to any Western move against it at IAEA

Iran vowed on Friday to show an "immediate response" to any move against it by the United States and European countries at the U.N. nuclear watchdog IAEA, Iranian state media reported.

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 03-06-2022 18:29 IST | Created: 03-06-2022 18:00 IST
Iran vows 'immediate response' to any Western move against it at IAEA
Hossein Amirabdollahian Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Iran vowed on Friday to show an "immediate response" to any move against it by the United States and European countries at the U.N. nuclear watchdog IAEA, Iranian state media reported. "Any political action by the United States and the three European countries in the agency (IAEA) will undoubtedly be met with a proportionate, effective, and immediate response from Iran," Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian was quoted as saying by state media.

Amirabdollahian also said the IAEA head's visit to Israel, Iran's arch-enemy, was in conflict with the agency's impartiality, the media reported. The United States, France, Britain, and Germany are pushing for the U.N. nuclear watchdog's Board of Governors to rebuke Iran for failing to answer longstanding questions on uranium traces at undeclared sites, a draft resolution seen by Reuters showed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed 'The Meg'; U.S. FAA delays SpaceX final environmental decision to June 13 and more

Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed '...

 Global
2
Watch planetary breakup, a large star cluster and more celestial events in June 2022

Watch planetary breakup, a large star cluster and more celestial events in J...

 Global
3
OnePlus Nord update brings May 2022 security patch; new features and bug fixes

OnePlus Nord update brings May 2022 security patch; new features and bug fix...

 India
4
Odd News Roundup: Tennis-Kasatkina's recipe for French Open success: French fries; Mayhem assured as Cheese Rolling returns to the British sporting calendar

Odd News Roundup: Tennis-Kasatkina's recipe for French Open success: French ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022