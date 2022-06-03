Constantly in touch with J-K administration since Bihar kiln worker killed in Budgam: BJP's Jibesh Kumar

The Bharatiya Janata Party leader from Bihar Jibesh Kumar on Friday expressed condolences to the family of the Bihar labourer killed by terrorists in the Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir. Kumar said that the state officials are constantly in touch with the Jammu and Kashmir administration.

On Thursday evening, kiln workers namely a 17-year-old Dilkhush Kumar from Bihar and Punjab's Rajan were attacked by the terrorists in Budgam where Kumar succumbed to death while Rajan sustained injuries. "It is saddening. I express my condolences to the kin of the deceased. Our officials are in continuous touch with the Jammu and Kashmir administration," Jibesh Kumar said.

He also informed that the body of the deceased is currently in a J-K hospital for post-mortem and will be taken to his residence after it arrives at Bihar airport. "We spoke to the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha and he has assured us strict action against the guilty organisation/group," he added.

According to the police, they received information about 9.20 PM about the said terror crime incident at Magraypora Chadoora area of Budgam. The preliminary investigation had revealed that the terrorists had indiscriminately fired upon Dilkhush Kumar and Rajan working in a Brick Kiln at the Magraypora Chadoora area of Budgam.

As per the police, the duo had received critical gunshot injuries and were immediately shifted to the hospital for the treatment of their injuries. The Police had registered a case under the relevant sections of law and carried out the investigation. The officers continue to work to establish the circumstances that led to this incident.

Notably, the attack came hours after a bank manager from Rajasthan, identified as Vijay Kumar, was shot dead in Kulgam, right outside his office. However, the Resistance Front, a shadow outfit of the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba terror group has claimed responsibility for the attack. A couple of days ago, a Hindu woman teacher Rajni Bala, hailing from Jammu's Samba district, was also shot dead by terrorists at a government school in Gopalpora, Kulgam. (ANI)

