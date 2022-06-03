Chhattisgarh: Elephants kills man in Jashpur

A 35-year-old man was trampled to death by an elephant in Jashpur district in Chhattisgarh on Friday, said a forest official.

The incident took place in Kandora Karamtoli forest under Kunkuri range and the deceased was identified as Rajesh Rabh (35), he said.

Part compensation has been given to the kin of the man, the official said.

