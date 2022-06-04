Fire rages in forest area of Uttarakhand's Tehri Garhwal

A fire has broken out in the forest area of Tehri Garhwal district due to the rising temperature in the region, officials said on late Friday evening. The operations to douse off the fire are still underway.

Manoj Rawat, a Forest Department official in Uttarakhand confirmed the development and said to ANI, "Forest range of Kirtinagar in Tehri Garhwal district is burning these days. Forest department teams are busy trying to control and douse off the fire, but due to strong sunlight and unsanitary conditions, the employees of the forest department are facing problems." Rawat said that once again the incidents of forest fire have started increasing due to the increasing heat in the forests. SDM Sonia Pant said that different teams are working to control the fire.

This comes a month after the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Government of Uttarakhand to take appropriate action for the rehabilitation of the affected persons and restoration of the affected area in the forest fire that recently took place in Champawat Division in Uttarakhand. (ANI)

