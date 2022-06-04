Left Menu

Fire incident reported at Delhi airport in cargo bay

A fire incident was reported at the cargo bay of Delhi Airport on Friday evening after a pushback towing vehicle caught fire.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2022 12:41 IST | Created: 04-06-2022 12:41 IST
Visual from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A fire incident was reported at the cargo bay of Delhi Airport on Friday evening after a pushback towing vehicle caught fire. "On Friday at about 5:25 pm it came to notice that a pushback towing vehicle had caught fire at the cargo bay number 262 near celebi export barrier," an airport official told ANI.

Soon after, firefighters were called to the location and the fire was completely brought under control. "Fire brigade immediately reached the location and controlled the fire. Later at about 5:48 pm, the fire was fully controlled," Delhi airport officials who were at the spot told ANI.

Notably, there were several passenger planes present at the time of the incident, loading baggage. A video which is in possession of ANI shows that at the time fire was reported, several passengers aircraft were near the fire site, but no damage has been reported.

An internal investigation has been ordered by the concerned departments, including the Cargo Department for the fire incident. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

