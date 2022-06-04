Nine dead in Hapur chemical factory blast, CM Yogi Adityanath expresses grief

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday expressed grief over the loss of lives due to a blast at a chemical factory in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur. "The loss of lives due to a blast in the boiler at the chemical factory in Hapur is extremely heart-wrenching. My condolences are with the kin of the deceased," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

"Authorities concerned have been directed to hurry up with the relief work and have been ordered to take the injured persons for their treatment," the Hindi tweet read further. As per the CMO, he has also directed officials to provide every possible assistance to the kin of the deceased and probe the matter.

"After reaching the spot, the Chief Minister directed the district administration and officials to provide every possible assistance to the kin of the deceased and have given the instructions to probe the matter," the CMO said in a series of Hindi tweets. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways and Civil Aviation General Vijay Kumar Singh have also expressed their deep condolences for the mishap in Hapur.

As per the officials, at least nine people were killed and nineteen others suffered injuries after a boiler exploded at a chemical factory in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur district, earlier in the day, and multiple fire tenders reached the spot. The police have been investigating the matter.

People who sustained injuries during the explosion were shifted to the hospital and were being taken care of, it said. Speaking to the media, Hapur District Magistrate (DM) Medha Roopam said, "A total of 19 injured and 9 dead (in the explosion). Permission was there for manufacturing electronics goods but has to be probed what really was happening..."

"A committee will be formed. Forensic team finding out what chemical has been retrieved (in the explosion at the manufacturing factory," she added. (ANI)

