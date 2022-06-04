K Kavitha performs 'mahayagya' at inauguration of Kondur Srilakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Nizamabad

Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) MLC K Kavitha on Saturday inaugurated the Ch Kondur Srilakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Telangana's Nizamabad. The TRS leader performed a 'mahayagya' to mark the inauguration of the new temple.

Earlier on March 28, the state Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao inaugurated the revamped Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district. The Yadadri temple is an architectural masterpiece constructed with 2,50,000 tonnes of black granite. The temple is known to exhibit a great fusion of Dravidian and Kakatiyan styles of architecture.

The reconstruction of the Yadadri temple was made at a cost of Rs 1,280 crore in the five-and-a-half years, where more than 2,000 sculptors and thousands of workers were engaged to revamp it. (ANI)

