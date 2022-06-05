Iraq's Kurdistan judicial council defies supreme court over oil law
Reuters | Updated: 05-06-2022 00:21 IST | Created: 05-06-2022 00:21 IST
The judicial council of Iraq's Kurdistan vowed on Saturday to keep the region's oil law, rejected a ruling from the federal supreme court that Kurdish authorities should hand over their crude supplies.
Iraq's federal supreme court ruled in February that Kurdistan's law regulating its oil and gas industry was unconstitutional.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Iraq
- federal supreme court
- Kurdish
- Kurdistan
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Iraq's oil ministry aims to establish new oil company in Kurdistan region
Iraq aims to establish new oil company in Kurdistan region - ministry
DAVOS-Iraqi Kurdish leader says rejects federal court oil and gas ruling
Iraq makes it illegal to attempt normalising ties with Israel
Iraqi lawmakers pass bill criminalising any ties with Israel