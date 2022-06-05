Left Menu

Iraq's Kurdistan judicial council defies supreme court over oil law

Updated: 05-06-2022 00:21 IST
The judicial council of Iraq's Kurdistan vowed on Saturday to keep the region's oil law, rejected a ruling from the federal supreme court that Kurdish authorities should hand over their crude supplies.

Iraq's federal supreme court ruled in February that Kurdistan's law regulating its oil and gas industry was unconstitutional.

