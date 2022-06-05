Left Menu

1 person dies, 5 injured in accident in Delhi

One person died while five others were injured in a road accident in New Delhi's Pandav Nagar on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2022 11:26 IST | Created: 05-06-2022 11:26 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

One person died while five others were injured in a road accident in New Delhi's Pandav Nagar on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. The incident is said to have taken place at around 1.15 am.

According to the police, a car which was coming from Haridwar and was going towards Karol Bagh rammed into a standing truck. "There were six people sitting in the car who were injured. After getting the information police reached on the spot and shifted them to the hospital, out of which 1 person died," a police official said.

However, the identification of the deceased has not been made so far. Further probe into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

