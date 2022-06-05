1 person dies, 5 injured in accident in Delhi
One person died while five others were injured in a road accident in New Delhi's Pandav Nagar on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.
- Country:
- India
One person died while five others were injured in a road accident in New Delhi's Pandav Nagar on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. The incident is said to have taken place at around 1.15 am.
According to the police, a car which was coming from Haridwar and was going towards Karol Bagh rammed into a standing truck. "There were six people sitting in the car who were injured. After getting the information police reached on the spot and shifted them to the hospital, out of which 1 person died," a police official said.
However, the identification of the deceased has not been made so far. Further probe into the matter is underway. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- Karol Bagh
- Nagar
- Haridwar
ALSO READ
Delhi govt inducts two robots into firefighting fleet
Plea in HC to direct Delhi govt to restore providing sanitary napkins to girl students in schools
CNG price increased by Rs 2 per kg in Delhi-NCR
Land scarcity in Delhi, allow compensatory afforestation in neighboring states: DDA urges Centre
Fire breaks out at factory in Delhi