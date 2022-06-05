Delhi sees heatwave conditions, maximum temperature at 47.1 degrees

Delhi witnessed scorching summer heat on Saturday with the temperature in parts of the city going beyond 47 degree Celsius. The maximum temperature was 47.1 degrees at Mungeshpur and Pitampura recorded 46.5 degree Celsius. The weather station at Najafgarh recorded a maximum temperature of 46.2 degree Celsius.

In Ganganagar in Rajasthan, the highest temperature was 47.5 degrees Celsius. Hisar in Haryana reported 46.8 degrees Celsius. According to Indian Meteorological Department, heatwave conditions are likely in isolated pockets over northwest and central India during next two-three days.

The weather office said that isolated places in Rajasthan, Jammu, Himachal Pradesh and Delhi will witness heatwave on June 4 and 5. The IMD also said that areas in Vidarbha, Jharkhand, interior Odisha and Chhattisgarh will witness heatwave conditions from June 4 to 6 and south Uttar Pradesh and north Madhya Pradesh from June 4 to 8.

It said there is likely to be an increase in rainfall activity likely over South Peninsular India from June 7. It predicted an intense spell of rainfall over Northeast India and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during the next five days. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)