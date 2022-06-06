Nutrient-deficient diet responsible for high mortality rates in COVID: Sadhguru

Spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, who is actively involved in creating awareness on food and nutrition emphasises on the role of a nutrient-rich diet to battle mortality rates during the devastating COVID-19 pandemic that has gripped the world. The pandemic, says Sadhguru "was a great opportunity for human beings to strengthen themselves physically, mentally and emotionally."

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Sadhguru said, " I don't want to give COVID that kind of significance. For me, COVID time was very good. It's unfortunate that over six million people lost their lives during the COVID pandemic. Apart from that, the rest of it was a great opportunity for human beings to come to terms with themselves, face their own mortality, and strengthen themselves physically, mentally and emotionally in every way. According to Sadhguru, a nutrient-deficient diet is responsible for high mortality rates in COVID.

He said, "We need to understand why a simple respiratory tract infection is killing so many people? You don't have to go to a top virologist, any doctor will tell you that if you don't have Vitamin A, B, C, D, E, B6, B12, Iron foliate, Magnesium, Copper, Zinc in your diet, respiratory tract infection, a flue can kill you." For the spiritual leader Sadhguru, the reason behind nutrient-deficient food is weak soil.

"The nutrients are so low in the food that you are consuming. This is one of the reasons (behind deaths). And why in an affluent country like America, a maximum number of deaths are happening? Simply this, because the soil has become so weak", he said. Meanwhile, the spiritual guru advocates for yogic practices such as 'Simha Kriya' which is said to strengthen lung capacity and the immune system. Sadhguru also emphasises on eating a balanced and nutritious food to keep diseases at bay. (ANI)

Yesterday, on the occasion of World Environment Day, the Rajasthan government signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Sadhguru's Isha Outreach to save soil "by halting and reversing desertification of fertile lands in the state". The Save Soil Movement was started by Sadhguru in March 2022, and he embarked on a 100-day motorcycle journey which passed through 27 countries. June 5 marked the 75th day of the 100-day journey.

Speaking about soil crisis, Sadhguru said, "To call soil a soil, the UN agencies fix minimum 3 per cent. 3 per cent means you are providing microbial life to top soil, famine diet, very stringent diet. That's what 3 per cent means. But that much is needed to call soil a soil. Otherwise, it is in the process of becoming a sand. Not a single nation in the entire world has an average of 3 per cent organic content in its agricultural soils." (ANI)

