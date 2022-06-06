Left Menu

Amit Shah to inaugurate National Tribal Research Institute in Delhi on Tuesday

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate the newly built National Tribal Research Institute here in the national capital on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-06-2022 13:24 IST | Created: 06-06-2022 13:24 IST
Amit Shah to inaugurate National Tribal Research Institute in Delhi on Tuesday
Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate the newly built National Tribal Research Institute here in the national capital on Tuesday. Shah will attend the event being organized at the Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA) campus at around 11 am.

The inauguration of the institute is significant in the Ministry of Tribal Affairs' efforts to preserve and promote Tribal Culture and Heritage. Tribal Research Institute (TRI) is the research body of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs at the state level.

It is envisaged that TRIs should focus on their core responsibilities as the body of knowledge and research more or less as a think tank for tribal development, preservation of tribal cultural heritage, providing inputs to states for evidence-based planning and appropriate legislations, capacity building of tribals and persons and institutions associated with tribal affairs, dissemination of information and creation of awareness. There are 26 Tribal Research Institutes (TRIs) supported by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Ketamine acts as a speedster of antidepressants

Study: Ketamine acts as a speedster of antidepressants

 United States
2
KLM cancels all Saturday's flights from European destinations to Schiphol

KLM cancels all Saturday's flights from European destinations to Schiphol

 Netherlands
3
Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon cancer surgery -study; Gilead drug modestly delays breast cancer progression in a late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon cancer surgery -study; J&J, AbbVie cancer drug significantly slows the progression of rare lymphoma: study and more

Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022