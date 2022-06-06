Worker killed as under-construction NHPC tunnel collapses in Assam

One person was killed and another seriously injured when the roof of an under-construction tunnel of NHPC's Lower Subansiri Hydroelectric Power Project collapsed and fell on workers in Assam's Dhemaji district on Monday, officials said.

The roof of Intact Tunnel No. 2 at the project in Gerukamukh suddenly fell killing one worker, identified as Jitu Hatibarua, and injuring another who was hospitalised.

NHPC Workers' Union Secretary Johnny Pegu said that the incident was ''very unfortunate'' and the authorities should pay adequate compensation to the victim's family.

The Centre had earlier announced that the first 500 MW power project would be commissioned by August 2022. The power generation was scheduled to be done with the help of two turbines through two intact tunnels and work was progressing accordingly, company sources said.

The project, being developed by the public sector NHPC, is located on the Subansiri River, bordering Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

The construction of the project started in 2005 and it was scheduled to be completed in 2010. However, the project was delayed due to opposition from various quarters to its likely adverse impact on the environment.

