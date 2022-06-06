Left Menu

Drugmaker Amarin to cut 40% of jobs, shares jump

The planned reduction in operating costs will enable Amarin to invest in European market launches and in the global expansion of Vascepa, it said. As of Dec. 31, the company had about 560 full-time employees across 10 countries.

Reuters | Updated: 06-06-2022 18:41 IST | Created: 06-06-2022 18:41 IST
Drugmaker Amarin to cut 40% of jobs, shares jump

Drugmaker Amarin Corp Plc said on Monday it would reduce its workforce by 40% as part of a company-wide restructuring and cost-saving plan.

That will lower operating costs by about $100 million over the next year, the company said, sending its shares up 5.3% before the bell. About 65% of Amarin's U.S. commercial team will be laid off as the company's fish-oil derived heart drug Vascepa faces stiff competition from generic brands in the country.

"While we continue to see value in branded Vascepa in the U.S., the current operating landscape remains challenging with uncertainty related to future revenue from the U.S. business," Chief Executive Officer Karim Mikhail said in a statement. The planned reduction in operating costs will enable Amarin to invest in European market launches and in the global expansion of Vascepa, it said.

As of Dec. 31, the company had about 560 full-time employees across 10 countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Ketamine acts as a speedster of antidepressants

Study: Ketamine acts as a speedster of antidepressants

 United States
2
KLM cancels all Saturday's flights from European destinations to Schiphol

KLM cancels all Saturday's flights from European destinations to Schiphol

 Netherlands
3
Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon cancer surgery -study; Gilead drug modestly delays breast cancer progression in a late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon cancer surgery -study; J&J, AbbVie cancer drug significantly slows the progression of rare lymphoma: study and more

Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022