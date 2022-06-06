Left Menu

Gadkari sets target to construct 60 kms of highway per day

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday said his target is to construct 60 kilometres of highway per day. My ministry and my team is working hard, and even during COVID-19 pandemic time, our highway construction rate was 38 km per day and my ambition is to take it up to 60 km per day , it is a target, Gadkari said at an event.

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday said his target is to construct 60 kilometres of highway per day. India's national highway construction slowed to 28.64 km a day in 2021-22 due to COVID-19 pandemic related disruptions and a longer-than-usual monsoon in some parts of the country. ''My ministry and my team is working hard, and even during COVID-19 pandemic time, our (highway) construction rate was 38 km per day and my ambition is to take it up to 60 km per day , it is a target,'' Gadkari said at an event. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL) are primarily responsible for the construction of national highways and expressways across the country.

The minister also said that logistics cost is a problem in India.

