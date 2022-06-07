Left Menu

Pune man shoots dead wife, injures mother-in-law

A 33-year-old man shot dead his wife and injured his mother-in-law, informed police on Tuesday.

Updated: 07-06-2022 17:40 IST | Created: 07-06-2022 17:40 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 33-year-old man shot dead his wife and injured his mother-in-law, informed police on Tuesday. The gunshots were fired at Public Works Department (PWD) premises in Shirur, Pune.

The wife was declared brought dead at hospital. "The man's wife succumbed to her injury while the mother-in-law suffered severe injury and was admitted to hospital. Man and his brother were caught," informed Pune Rural Police.

Further investigations are underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

