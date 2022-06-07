Left Menu

PM Modi to inaugurate Biotech Startup Expo on Thursday

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2022 19:17 IST | Created: 07-06-2022 19:17 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Biotech Startup Expo - 2022 here on June 9, his office said on Tuesday.

In a statement, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said the two-day expo is being organised by the Department of Biotechnology and the Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC). It is being held to mark the completion of 10 years of setting up of BIRAC.

The theme of the expo is 'Biotech Startup Innovations: Towards AatmaNirbhar Bharat'.

The expo will act as a platform to connect entrepreneurs, investors, industry leaders, scientists, researchers, bio-incubators, manufacturers, regulators and government officials, the PMO said.

About 300 stalls will be set up at the expo, which will showcase the applications of biotechnology in various fields such as healthcare, genomics, biopharma, agriculture, industrial biotechnology, waste-to-value and clean energy, among others, it said.

