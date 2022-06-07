Yellen says 'Pillar 1' tax deal could add or subtract small amount of U.S. revenue
- Country:
- United States
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Tuesday that a global plan to reallocate some corporate taxing rights to market countries would have a minimal effect on U.S. revenues, and the form of its approval by Congress is still yet to be determined.
Yellen told the Senate Finance Committee that the United State could lose some revenue collected from U.S. corporations doing business abroad in the so-called "Pillar 1" tax reform plan now under negotiation. But as a "very large market economy," the Treasury would gain some revenue from foreign firms selling products and services in the United States.
"It could be positive or negative, depending on details that have not yet been worked out," Yellen said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- Treasury
- Senate Finance Committee
- Congress
- United States
- Janet Yellen
- Yellen
ALSO READ
Congress appoints Sarat Pattanayak as new Odisha unit president
Congress gears up for municipal elections in UP
Delhi Congress president holds meeting to discuss implementation of 'Chintan Shivir' decisions
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi sets up Task Force-2024 to implement the Udaipur 'Nav Sankalp' declaration.
Gujarat: Congress ready for elections, BJP staring at defeat, says Thakor