Mumbai: Actor Salman Khan denies threats from any person in statement given to police
Actor Salman Khan on Tuesday denied threats from any person, threat calls or disputes with anyone in the recent past, in a statement given to the police.
- Country:
- India
Actor Salman Khan on Tuesday denied threats from any person, threat calls or disputes with anyone in the recent past, in a statement given to the police. Earlier on Monday, the Bandra Police registered a case against an unidentified person on Monday after a threat letter was issued to actor Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan.
Mumbai police have recorded actor Salman Khan's statement and his father Salim Khan's statements in the case. More than 200 CCTV footage have been seized by the Mumbai Police so far.
A total of 10 teams, including the Crime Branch and the local police, are involved in the investigation of the Salman case. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Salim Khan
- Salim
- Salman Khan's
- Mumbai Police
- Salman Khan
- Khan
- Mumbai
- CCTV
- Salman
ALSO READ
One killed, several injured after bus overturns in J'khand
ED questions Jharkhand mining officer in money laundering probe against Pooja Singhal
Teen held for assaulting minor girl in Jharkhand's Dumka
1,047 panchayats to go to polls in third phase of rural elections in J'khand
Azam Khan moves SC over alleged threat of demolition of Jauhar University