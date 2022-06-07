Left Menu

UK railway union says it will hold 3 days of strikes in June

Reuters | London | Updated: 07-06-2022 21:21 IST | Created: 07-06-2022 21:19 IST
UK railway union says it will hold 3 days of strikes in June
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

A British union said on Tuesday that it was planning the biggest industrial action in the rail sector for more than 30 years later this month when 50,000 workers will go on strike for three days.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers union said the strikes would take place on June 21, 23 and 25 in a row over pay and job cuts, and London Underground workers would also strike on June 21 as part of a separate dispute.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
‘Heart-rending’ tragedy, such events shock me to the core: Prez on drowning of 7 girls in TN

‘Heart-rending’ tragedy, such events shock me to the core: Prez on drowning ...

 India
2
Helicopter bounces and turns by 270 degrees while landing at Kedarnath; DGCA begins probe

Helicopter bounces and turns by 270 degrees while landing at Kedarnath; DGCA...

 India
3
Cessna aircraft crashes near Birasal airstrip in Odisha; student pilot injured

Cessna aircraft crashes near Birasal airstrip in Odisha; student pilot injur...

 India
4
Europe's Gaia mission to reveal new details about nearly two billion objects in our galaxy

Europe's Gaia mission to reveal new details about nearly two billion objects...

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022