UK railway union says it will hold 3 days of strikes in June

A British union said on Tuesday that it was planning the biggest industrial action in the rail sector for more than 30 years later this month when 50,000 workers will go on strike for three days.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers union said the strikes would take place on June 21, 23 and 25 in a row over pay and job cuts, and London Underground workers would also strike on June 21 as part of a separate dispute.

