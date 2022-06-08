Left Menu

Two arrested in Delhi's Jahangirpuri for pelting stones, damaging vehicles

Delhi Police arrested two people for allegedly pelting stones in which glasses of vehicles were damaged in the Jahangirpuri area on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-06-2022 12:00 IST | Created: 08-06-2022 12:00 IST
Two arrested in Delhi's Jahangirpuri for pelting stones, damaging vehicles
CCTV footage of the incident (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police arrested two people for allegedly pelting stones in which glasses of vehicles were damaged in the Jahangirpuri area on Tuesday. An incident of quarrelling and stone-pelting was reported at Mahendra Park police station on Tuesday. During the incident, the glasses of three vehicles were damaged.

Police scanned the CCTV footage of the area in which people were seen pelting stones. "One Zahir and his friends came in search of two boys for their argument which took place two days back. They were allegedly drunk. They allegedly threw stones in which glasses of three vehicles were damaged," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), North West Usha Rangnani.

"Two people namely Vishal and Veeru residing in Janahgirpuri have been apprehended. The others involved will be arrested soon. There is no communal angle to the quarrel as both the groups belong to the same community. No one was injured in the incident," added the DCP. The investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Updated) NASA's SpaceX CRS-25 cargo mission to space station no longer launching this week

(Updated) NASA's SpaceX CRS-25 cargo mission to space station no longer laun...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sounds of life; Strong T-cell response for blood cancer patients after vaccine; COVID breakthrough often serious for cancer patients

Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sou...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Strong T-cell response for blood cancer patients after vaccine; COVID breakthrough often serious for cancer patients; J&J gives the notice to terminate the Emergent manufacturing deal for the COVID vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Strong T-cell response for blood cancer patients after ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sounds of life; Chinese astronauts blast off to space station as construction enters high gear and more

Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sou...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022