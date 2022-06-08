Minor girl raped in bus in Bihar, 2 held

In a grim incident similar to the 2012 Nirbhaya gang-rape case, a minor girl was allegedly raped inside a bus by three persons in the Bettiah city of Bihar's West Champaran district on Wednesday, police said. According to the preliminary report, the victim was found on the bus in a semi-conscious state.

Police also recorded the victim's statement in which she alleged that the driver and his accomplice offered her a cold drink which contained a pill. After consuming the cold drink, it made her unconscious and the accused gang-raped the minor girl, according to police citing the victim's statement.

"Three people were accused of allegedly raping a minor girl inside a bus in Bettiah, West Champaran district. The girl was found on the bus in a semi-conscious state," Mukul Pandey, Bettiah Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) told ANI. Out of the three accused, two persons have been arrested by the police in connection with the rape case.

"The bus has been seized, the driver and helper of the bus have been arrested," Pandey added. Further, police sent the girl for medical examination and the two arrested accused are being interrogated.

In the 2012 gangrape case, a 23-year-old physiotherapy student was gang-raped and brutally assaulted in New Delhi. She later succumbed to her injuries, igniting widespread outrage and protests across the country. Six people were involved in the case. The main accused, Ram Singh, allegedly committed suicide in Tihar Jail during the trial. Another accused was a minor at the time of the commission of the crime and was sent to a reform facility and released after three years. While four convicts in the case-- Vinay, Akshay, Pawan, and Mukesh were convicted and sentenced to death for the crime. (ANI)

