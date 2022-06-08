Left Menu

Report: Iran turns off 2 of UN nuclear watchdog's cameras

PTI | Tehran | Updated: 08-06-2022 14:51 IST | Created: 08-06-2022 14:47 IST
Report: Iran turns off 2 of UN nuclear watchdog's cameras
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Iran

Iran turned off two surveillance cameras of the United Nations' nuclear watchdog that monitored one of its atomic sites, state television reported Wednesday.

The report did not identify the site.

It comes as Western nations seek to censure Iran at a meeting this week of the International Atomic Energy Agency.

The Vienna-based IAEA did not immediately acknowledge Iran's move.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

