Report: Iran turns off 2 of UN nuclear watchdog's cameras
PTI | Tehran | Updated: 08-06-2022 14:51 IST | Created: 08-06-2022 14:47 IST
- Country:
- Iran
Iran turned off two surveillance cameras of the United Nations' nuclear watchdog that monitored one of its atomic sites, state television reported Wednesday.
The report did not identify the site.
It comes as Western nations seek to censure Iran at a meeting this week of the International Atomic Energy Agency.
The Vienna-based IAEA did not immediately acknowledge Iran's move.
